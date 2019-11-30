Courtesy of National Weather Service.

High wind warning issued in San Francisco peninsula

Strong winds, and wet and stormy weather will hit The Bay over the weekend, officials said.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the San Francisco Peninsula Coast and a milder wind advisory for all other portions of The Bay to last from Saturday to early Monday morning. They said San Franciscans should expect flooding, downed trees, mud slides, and power outages Saturday and Sunday.

The storm should begin to impact the region around midday Saturday, Weather Service officials said in a statement. Heavy wind and gusty winds may develop that evening.

“Strongest winds will occur from late Saturday afternoon into early Sunday but windy conditions will persist locally through Sunday night,” officials said in the statement.

Another round of heavy rain may hit the Bay Tuesday and linger into Wednesday morning, officials added.

