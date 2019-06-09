Heat advisory issued as Bay Area has hottest day of the year so far

Sunday could reach the lower 90s in San Francisco

San Francisco will likely feel like a different city on Sunday when the temperature could reach record-breaking levels.

With no fog in sight, the temperature in this city with such limited air-conditioning is supposed to rise to the upper 80s or even the lower 90s, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.

This is the second day in a row that the weather in The City has not been its normal self.

As city officials with the Department of Emergency Management put it, San Francisco is having a “real-summer weekend.”

The National Weather Service Bay Area has issued a heat advisory for not only The City but the region at large. Sunday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far in the Bay Area.

Sunday is going to be so hot in San Francisco that it could match the record set on June 9, 1986, when the temperature reached 91 degrees downtown.

The NWS Bay Area forecasted the temperature to be 89 degrees in downtown San Francisco on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, the temperature is expected to be between 95 and 105 degrees.

Officials warn that the weather brings an increased risk of heat-related illness to the area.

DEM said people should never leave kids or pets in their cars and those at the beach should remember that “rip currents are always a danger.”

The heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

