‘Hamilton’ back onstage at the Orpheum

You’ll be back.

That’s what makers of the musical “Hamilton” are hoping, anyway, as the hit show returns Tuesday to the Orpheum Theatre for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The national tour of the blockbuster show by Lin-Manuel Miranda based on the life of America’s “$10 founding father” Alexander Hamilton is coming back in a limited engagement from Aug. 10-Sept. 5 at the Market Street theater. Tickets, ranging from $49 to $299, are on sale now.

All ticketholders will be required to show proof of COVID vaccination or of a negative test within 72 hours of showtime, according to producers at Broadway SF, the show’s presenter.

Also returning is a lottery in which patrons may take their shot for the chance to buy two $10 seats. For details, visit hamilton.broadwaysf.com and luckyseat.com/shows/hamilton-sanfrancisco.

Theater

