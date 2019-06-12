The fog returns. (Courtesy Deborah Petersen)

Goodbye heat, hello fog — SF starts to cool down

On Wednesday, temperatures dropped neary 20 degrees after early-week highs in the 90s.

Just as San Francisco really started to cook, its famous fog rolled right back in.

Wednesday, San Francisco cooled down from its early week highs which reached into the 90s.

The weather cooled as much as 20 degrees by the coast, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.

The weather people almost waxed poetic about it.

“A noted cooling trend will continue this evening as the marine layer deepens and onshore breezes bring cooling to the inland valleys overnight,” the weather service wrote, in a forecast.

That will see a “more reasonable” weather pattern return Thursday through Saturday as San Francisco’s highs won’t push past a cool 69 degrees.

Sattelite imagery from the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration show fog flowing over most of San Francisco Wednesday evening, like a cool blanket. The weather service also wrote this week’s mornings would see “intrusions” of low clouds and fog.

Intrusions or not, many locals were excited to see the return of “Karl the Fog,” as some locals have dubbed the weather phenomenon.

Late Wednesday, Twitter user @KarlTheFog tweeted simply, “I HAVE RETURNED,” a message that garnered more than 2,600 “favorites” by Wednesday evening.

Accolades poured in, from @brat_tea who wrote “Maybe I’ll sleep better tonight!” to “Good. We’ve mist you xx” from @Ashlee_withanE.

Twitter user @miketatum perhaps was hit hardest, and wrote, “I may have cried upon your return. Yeah, totally cried.”

To Tatum, Karl was kind.

“Completely acceptable behavior,” the weather phenomenon wrote.

