Good Samaritans thwart midday kidnapping of toddler in Castro

Good Samaritans in the Castro stopped a man from kidnapping a child in broad daylight on Friday, according to police.

The two-year-old child was with his mother near Market and 17th streets around 12:30 p.m. when a man grabbed the toddler, police said.

The suspect then walked away with the child in his arms and made it about half a block away before bystanders heard the mother screaming and intervened.

The suspect then dropped the child and ran before the bystanders chased him down and prevented him from escaping.

The mother, a 32-year-old woman, was injured but refused medical treatment.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the kidnapping. His identity had not been released as of Monday morning.

A witness, Sabrina Walker, later recalled in a Facebook post that she was walking down the Castro neighborhood with her husband, Adam Walker, when they heard the mother scream “Police! Police! Stop!”

The couple turned around to see a woman trying to pull a toddler from a man’s arms. Sabrina Walker said the woman was also carrying an infant at the time.

According to Sabrina Walker, her husband chased the suspect and called for more help along the way. He then cornered the suspect along with a group of bystanders and held the man against a wall until police arrived.

In a Nextdoor post, Sabrina Walker described the suspect as a clean-shaven man wearing khakis and a backpack.

“He looked like any average person walking down the street,” she wrote.

