Golf and running, but no food trucks, in SF’s Presidio

The Presidio Loop, a 4.5 mile long car-free trail, will continue Saturdays through May in San Francisco’s Presidio. (Courtesy Presidio Trust)

Visitors are invited to enjoy the outdoors in San Francisco’s Presidio, which is partially open.

Golfers may reserve tee times for the 145-acre, 18-hole course, which has implemented sanitation and physical distancing practices during the pandemic; drop-ins are not allowed, and the course’s restaurant, café and the club house remain closed. Visit https://www.presidiogolf.com or call (415) 561-4661 to reserve game time.

On Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. through the end of May, some roads will close to vehicles, creating the 4.5 mile long Presidio Loop, a car-free trail for runners, walkers and cyclists. Presidio staffers do not recommend driving to the area to partake, however.

The park’s 24-mile trail network, scenic overlooks, open spaces and beaches remain open, although many coastal parking lots are closed. And picnic areas, ball fields, tennis courts and Rob Hill Campground remain closed. For details, visit https://www.presidio.gov/coronavirus.

Presidio at Home online activities include videos, photos and educational activities, such as before-and-after photos of the Presidio Time Machine, interviews with artist Andy Goldsworthy, and the story of coyotes in the Presidio.

In wake of the pandemic, however, the 2020 season of Presidio Picnic and Presidio Twilight, featuring food trucks and other activities in the park, has been canceled. In addition, annual Memorial Day ceremonies and observances scheduled for May 25 at the San Francisco National Cemetery at the Presidio are canceled. The Presidio Trust is offering special video content on a dedicated web page to honor people who have lost their lives in service to the country. Check presidio.gov for programs, slated to begin May 22.

All other in-person events previously scheduled through May are canceled.

While food truck proprietors working with Off the Grid won’t be at the Presidio this month, they’re keeping busy feeding staffers at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

The San Francisco General Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 Fund raised $4.5 million to help sponsor meals for doctors, nurses and staff working on the front lines.

Trucks offering American, Chinese, Hawaiian, Indian, Mexican, Korean and Peruvian cuisines — including Al Pastor Papi, Capelo’s BBQ, Da Poke Man and La Santa Torta – have served some 3,200 lunches and dinners from two parking lots.

Dr. Susan Ehrlich, chief executive officer of Zuckerberg San Francisco General, said, “On behalf of the entire ZSFG team, and from the bottom of our hearts, an enormous thank you to the Foundation, all the fund donors, and Off the Grid. The unwavering support of the community gives us strength every day.”

Off the Grid founder Matt Cohen said, “Having the local food businesses and their staff come together to feed and thank our medical heroes has been remarkable and incredibly fulfilling. Initiatives like these allow for small San Francisco-based food businesses to both support these medical heroes and maintain their businesses during these unprecedented times.”

