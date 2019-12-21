The full San Francisco Board of Education is set to vote next week on a resolution to begin revising the district’s school assignment system. (Jessica Christian/2016 S.F. Examiner)

Four SFUSD elementary schools distinguished with statewide award

Four San Francisco public elementary schools have been named California Distinguished Schools, San Francisco Unified School District officials announced Thursday.

John Yehall Chin Elementary, Gordon J. Lau Elementary, Robert Louis Stevenson Elementary School, and Ulloa Elementary were among 323 elementary schools chosen for 2020 California Distinguished Schools Award

Program.

“We are thrilled to have our schools recognized for their

exceptional performance using multiple indicators,” SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said in a statement.

“This is a great honor for our award-winning schools’ students, families and staff,” he said.

The program recognizes schools with outstanding education programs that help close the achievement gap and help students perform to their fullest.

The schools are selected based on test scores, suspension rates, conditions and climate, according to SFUSD officials.

“These outstanding schools don’t just educate students; they also provide the young people of California the tools they need to be successful after graduation,” said California State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Tony Thurmond.

Daniel Montes, Bay City News

Previous story
Embattled planning commissioner to take leave of absence
Next story
Rain, gusty winds adn chillier temps forecast for holiday week

Just Posted

Embattled planning commissioner to take leave of absence

After publicly criticizing the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection and allegedly… Continue reading

CCSF administrator contracts suspended as district continues to evaluate budget

The contracts of 39 of City College of San Francisco’s 56 administrators… Continue reading

Navigation Center for homeless youth planned for District 3

A long-awaited shelter for Transitional Age Youth could finally open its doors by next fall

Have the San Francisco 49ers had a wake-up call?

Here are three things to watch when the 49ers and Rams meet head-to-head.

The House has impeached President Donald Trump in a historic vote

A starkly divided House of Representatives Wednesday impeached President Donald J. Trump

Most Read