Four SFUSD elementary schools distinguished with statewide award

The full San Francisco Board of Education is set to vote next week on a resolution to begin revising the district’s school assignment system. (Jessica Christian/2016 S.F. Examiner)

Four San Francisco public elementary schools have been named California Distinguished Schools, San Francisco Unified School District officials announced Thursday.

John Yehall Chin Elementary, Gordon J. Lau Elementary, Robert Louis Stevenson Elementary School, and Ulloa Elementary were among 323 elementary schools chosen for 2020 California Distinguished Schools Award

Program.

“We are thrilled to have our schools recognized for their

exceptional performance using multiple indicators,” SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said in a statement.

“This is a great honor for our award-winning schools’ students, families and staff,” he said.

The program recognizes schools with outstanding education programs that help close the achievement gap and help students perform to their fullest.

The schools are selected based on test scores, suspension rates, conditions and climate, according to SFUSD officials.

“These outstanding schools don’t just educate students; they also provide the young people of California the tools they need to be successful after graduation,” said California State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Tony Thurmond.

Daniel Montes, Bay City News