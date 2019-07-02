Four injured in shooting at Tanforan

Four people were injured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a shopping mall in San Bruno.

San Bruno police reported at 4:19 p.m. that they are investigating a shooting at The Shops at Tanforan at 1150 El Camino Real.

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said no one has been arrested yet and two shooters remained at large Tuesday evening, while two victims were sent to Zuckerberg SanFrancisco General Hospital.

“Under no circumstance would I have thought that Tanforan would have a shooting within the mall,” Canepa said, describing it as a decades-old, family-friendly mall that is relatively safe. “This is truly, truly a tragedy.”

The San Mateo County coroner’s office said it has no information about the shooting, and police have not confirmed any fatalities.

BART’s San Bruno station is closed but a bus bridge has been established from the South San Francisco station to San Francisco International Airport.

Service impacts on BART are systemwide. BART officials said the parking structure at the San Bruno BART station will be closed for some time and people will not be able to get to their vehicles. No estimate exists for when the parking structure will be open again.

BART’s 12th Street station in Oakland was also closed but is now open after police searched for a suspect on a train. The suspect was not found, but the search continues, according to BART police and Oakland police.

Canepa said words can’t explain his grief at another shooting in San Bruno, which also saw a shooting in April last year at YouTube headquarters, about a mile away from the mall. A 39-year-old woman who was believed to be the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and three others

were shot and injured.

“This is a sad day and … I’m in shock that this would happen,” Canepa said. “Two days before the Fourth of July, the last thing that youwould expect is a shooting.”

Canepa, whose joint powers agency oversees the county Office of Emergency Services, praised law enforcement who responded to the scene of the shooting.

“Any shooting that takes place is unacceptable, but when you have multiple injuries – you have to applaud police,” he said.