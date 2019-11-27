Flooding in Muni Metro station causes delay

Two news investigations last week exposed potentially systemic mechanical issues with the SFMTA’s new $1.1 billion future Muni fleet. (Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner file photo)

Flooding between the Church and Vaness Muni Metro stations delayed service early Wednesday morning.

Officials said that the delay started at about 6 a.m. and lasted an hour. Riders were prompted to use alternative routes, and shuttles and free transfers to BART were provided.

By about 7 a.m., the flooding in between the stations was reported as resolved, and Muni service resumed.

The Bay Area’s first rainstorm of 2019 brought showers to San Francsico on Tuesday afternoon, causing flooding and delays for Thanksgiving commuters.

Late on Tuesday evening, the California Highway Patrol issued a severe traffic alert due to flooding on southbound I-280 at Ocean Avenue, reporting that the left lanes were blocked.

lwaxmann@sfexaminer.com

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/