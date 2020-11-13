First rain storm of fall arrives

A woman carries an umbrella while walking across the street at Van Ness Avenue and Market Street on Friday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)A woman carries an umbrella while walking across the street at Van Ness Avenue and Market Street on Friday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A person carries an umbrella during the first rain of the fall season on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)A person carries an umbrella during the first rain of the fall season on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Cyclists ride up Market Street on Friday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)Cyclists ride up Market Street on Friday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A woman on an e-scooter rides up Market Street on Friday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)A woman on an e-scooter rides up Market Street on Friday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A man holds an umbrella while waiting for a bus along Market Street on on Friday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)A man holds an umbrella while waiting for a bus along Market Street on on Friday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
People try to stay dry at United Nations Plaza on Friday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)People try to stay dry at United Nations Plaza on Friday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A man rides an e-scooter at Fifth and Market streets on Friday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)A man rides an e-scooter at Fifth and Market streets on Friday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Two women shelter under an umbrella while waiting to cross at Powell and Market streets. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)Two women shelter under an umbrella while waiting to cross at Powell and Market streets. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Light rain hit the Bay Area Friday as part of a seasonably cool pattern persists.

Rain began over the North Bay late Friday morning or early afternoon before moving from north to south throughout the Bay Area in the afternoon and evening, weather officials said.

Rain may return by midweek, but a great deal of uncertainty exists around that prediction, forecasters said.

San Francisco public works officials reminded The City’s residents and business owners to sweep up litter and leaves to keep them from plugging storm drains, also known as catch basins.

Public works crews will be clearing storm drains ahead of the expected rain. The department is also providing up to 10 free sandbags to help city residents protect themselves from flooding. Sandbags are primarily to protect properties prone to flooding. Sandbags can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Marin Street/Kansas Street gate of the Public Works operations yard.

San Francisco residents must bring proof that they live in the city to get sandbags, public works officials said. Face coverings must be worn when in the operations yard to help protect against COVID-19.

San Francisco residents are asked to call 311 to report any flooding, downed power lines, plugged storm drains and hanging tree limbs.

-Bay City News

Most Read