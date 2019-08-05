Photo courtesy Twitter user @_layton_

Hit-and-run driver with child in car strikes fire hydrant

A child was in the car when a hit-and-run driver crashed into a fire hydrant and another vehicle Monday afternoon in downtown San Francisco, according to police.

The vehicle hit the hydrant at the corner of grant Grant Avenue and O’Farrell Street at around 12:21 p.m., according to police.

The driver then collided with another vehicle nearby at Post and Montgomery streets, where police took him into custody.

Both the child and the driver were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Videos posted on social media showed a geyser of water spewing into the air outside the Museum of Ice Cream.

Firefighters successfully shut off the hydrant’s water.

Police do not believe the driver was impaired.

City commission to review Hunters Point toxic testing results

