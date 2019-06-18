Fire damages shed at food truck complex

Large amounts of smoke reported but not threat to neighboring structures

Firefighters extinguish a structure fire in a shed at a food court complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the vicinity of Fourth Street and Mission Bay South Boulevard around 4 p.m. in response to a one-alarm fire. Spark Social SF is located in that area.

Firefighters said the blaze generated a significant amount of smoke but was contained to one shed by 4:18 p.m. No other structures were threatened, according to the fire department.

Officials with the San Francisco Fire Fighters Local 798 union said there was also “astro turf” burning.

