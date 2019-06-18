Fire damages shed at food truck complex

Large amounts of smoke reported but not threat to neighboring structures

Firefighters extinguish a structure fire in a shed at a food court complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the vicinity of Fourth Street and Mission Bay South Boulevard around 4 p.m. in response to a one-alarm fire. Spark Social SF is located in that area.

Firefighters said the blaze generated a significant amount of smoke but was contained to one shed by 4:18 p.m. No other structures were threatened, according to the fire department.

Officials with the San Francisco Fire Fighters Local 798 union said there was also “astro turf” burning.

Does anyone know what’s on fire in SF right now? (View from my office) pic.twitter.com/ghEJewy2Qe — Lauren Thomas (@laurenct) June 18, 2019