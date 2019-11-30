Fire burns half-acre of brush, trees at Baker Beach

A fire that burned about a half-acre of brush and trees near the entrance to Baker Beach on Saturday morning is under investigation, San Francisco fire officials said.

No injuries were reported and no structures burned in the blaze, which started about 8:20 a.m. off El Camino Del Mar, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire was under control at 8:40 a.m. and crews will stay to monitor hotspots, fire officials said. The cause is under investigation.

Bay City News

Video from this mornings fire at El Camino Del Mar and Baker Beach. A little under 1/2 acre, 3 cypress trees, no structures, no injuries. Fire remains under investigation. Thank you to our follower who provided the video. pic.twitter.com/1d15e0Wgcp — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 30, 2019

