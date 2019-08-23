Family members suspected of hate crime kidnapping, assault of black teen

Three members of a family are suspected of tying up and assaulting an African American teen in what police described as a racially motivated attack early Thursday in San Bruno.

Wilfredo Amaya, 46, and Haydee Arguello, 46, both of San Bruno, and Luisandor Suarez, 49, of San Francisco, were taken into custody on suspicion of committing a hate crime, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats, police said Friday.

The 17-year-old boy told police that he was visiting a girl at the family’s home in San Bruno when members of the girl’s family arrived at about 2:30 a.m.

Three of the family members reportedly became irate and allegedly assaulted the victim, restrained him with rope, held him against his will and threatened to kill him, police said.

The victim told police that the suspects yelled at him using racial slurs, and he believed his race to be a motivating factor for the attack. He is African American and the suspects are Hispanic, according to police.

The suspects eventually released the boy and he was later treated at a hospital and then released, according to police.

A search warrant was executed at the home, which resulted in the seizure of additional evidence, police said.

The suspects were booked into San Mateo County Jail for numerous alleged felony offenses related to committing a hate crime, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.

Anyone with any information related to the case is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.