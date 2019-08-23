Family members suspected of hate crime kidnapping, assault of black teen

Three members of a family are suspected of tying up and assaulting an African American teen in what police described as a racially motivated attack early Thursday in San Bruno.

Wilfredo Amaya, 46, and Haydee Arguello, 46, both of San Bruno, and Luisandor Suarez, 49, of San Francisco, were taken into custody on suspicion of committing a hate crime, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats, police said Friday.

The 17-year-old boy told police that he was visiting a girl at the family’s home in San Bruno when members of the girl’s family arrived at about 2:30 a.m.

Three of the family members reportedly became irate and allegedly assaulted the victim, restrained him with rope, held him against his will and threatened to kill him, police said.

The victim told police that the suspects yelled at him using racial slurs, and he believed his race to be a motivating factor for the attack. He is African American and the suspects are Hispanic, according to police.

The suspects eventually released the boy and he was later treated at a hospital and then released, according to police.

A search warrant was executed at the home, which resulted in the seizure of additional evidence, police said.

The suspects were booked into San Mateo County Jail for numerous alleged felony offenses related to committing a hate crime, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.

Anyone with any information related to the case is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.

Previous story
Woman sentenced for 2015 collision that injured two boys

Just Posted

Vaping proponents sue SF over language for November ballot measure

Proponents for a measure backed by E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. that… Continue reading

Presidential candidates, national leaders make their case at DNC meeting in San Francisco

Factions of the Democratic Party and the broader progressive political movement faced… Continue reading

City cuts to long-term mental health beds prompt protest

Elected officials, hospital staff call move to short-term beds for homeless ‘short-sighted’

SFPD sergeant accused of pulling false fire alarm at Pacifica police station

Sgt. Maria Teresa Donati under investigation after meeting on homelessness disrupted

Pelosi comes out against JUUL ballot measure

Local Democratic leadership largely united in opposition to attempt to overturn vaping ban

Most Read