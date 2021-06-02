Embattled former S.F. official arrested in knife incident

Mohammed Nuru, the former San Francisco Public Works director targeted in a federal corruption case, was arrested Wednesday on robbery charges after he allegedly brandished a knife, police said.

The incident took place at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank in the Dogpatch neighborhood, ABC7 News reported. Nuru has been a volunteer at the pantry.

A man told officers that a man had approached him, brandished a knife and then demanded the victim’s property. The victim was able to flee and notify police. Nuru was later booked at the San Francisco County Jail.

Nuru also tried to steal a bag of potato chips, ABC7 reported, but then said he was kidding.

Nuru, 58, was later booked at the San Francisco County Jail on charges of felony second degree robbery. Although officers took Nuru into custody, police could not confirm whether Nuru has been arrested, as the incident remains under investigation.

The embattled former city official resigned from his post last year after being arrested by federal officials on suspicion of wire fraud.

In January 2020, Nuru was arrested by federal agents along with Lefty O’Doul’s restaurant owner Nick Bovis in an alleged attempt to bribe a San Francisco International Airport commissioner for help to obtain a restaurant concession.

Nuru’s arrest kicked off an ongoing investigation into city corruption, with investigators alleging that over the years, Nuru accepted numerous bribes and kickbacks in exchange for giving favorable treatment on city contracts.

Since Nuru’s arrest, a dozen defendants linked to the corruption investigation have been charged in federal court, including former San Francisco Public Utilities Commission General Manager Harlan Kelly and former Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services Director Sandra Zuniga.

San Francisco Crime

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/