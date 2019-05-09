Early morning stabbing near SF State leaves one man in critical condition

An early morning dispute near San Francisco State University turned violent Thursday morning and left one man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police said two men were arguing in the Park Merced neighborhood on Arballo Drive, between Serrano Drive and Pinto Avenue, at approximately 1:52 a.m.

The argument escalated when the suspect, a 65-year-old man, used a knife to stab the victim, a 48-year-old man, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The victim was transported to the hospital and the suspect fled the area on foot. No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning, according to police.

Police also responded to shooting Thursday morning in the Tenderloin, which took place at the intersection of Golden Gate and Leavenworth streets around 3:05 a.m.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound and transported to the hospital for injuries that were not considered life threatening, according to police.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect who fled the scene, and no arrests have been reported.

