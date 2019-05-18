(Courtesy photo)

Western Addition shooting claims man’s life

Police arriving at the scene found a man in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound

The San Francisco Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into a fatal shooting in the Western Addition neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of possible shots fired on a block of Turk Street between Franklin and Gough streets at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, the officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on the street, according to authorities.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and police have not reported an arrest in connection to the incident. As of Saturday morning, the identity of the victim had not been released.

Members of the public with information about the incident are asked to call the SFPD tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411, beginning the text with “SFPD.”

‘It was like somebody pulled the plug on the drain’

