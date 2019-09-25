E-scooters are here to stay: SF announces long-term permits for two-wheelers

An SFMTA survey found that those riding e-scooters were mostly white men who earned more than $100,000 annually. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Rev your (electric) engines, San Francisco: E-scooters are going to spread across The City.

Four e-scooter companies just won a coveted permit to rent electric kick scooters in San Francisco.

Jump, Lime, Scoot and Spin will all become a permanent presence on The City’s streets. And those e-scooter companies will be able to run in more neighborhoods than they were previously allowed to, spreading to San Francisco’s West Side.

That’s per an announcement Wednesday afternoon by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, which unveiled the next phase of its Powered Scooter Program.

While each company will be allowed to rent out 1,000 scooters, each operator can boost that number to 2,500 should they meet certain goals laid out by the SFMTA.

Last year, only Scoot and Skip were awarded permits under a pilot program, leaving roughly a dozen companies out in the cold.

That was a bit of an experiment, SFMTA officials said Wednesday.

With San Francisco standing in as a tech-mobility petri dish, agency staffers explored how many e-scooters could run, in which neighborhoods, while balancing both demand for transit service and concerns by residents weary of badly parked e-scooters.

The experiment worked, the SFMTA said.

“We’re going to double the number of operators, double the number of scooters and double the number of neighborhoods the scooter can operate in,” said Tom Maguire, acting director of the SFMTA. “We learned a lot about what worked and what didn’t.”

SFMTA planners evaluated the companies based on safety and device standards, pricing structures, rider safety, recharging and maintenance practices, hiring and labor, community engagement with SF neighborhoods, and the experience and qualifications of the companies.

Complaints to 311 plummeted during the pilot program, compared to the renegade release of e-scooters early last year, when three companies released e-scooters in San Francisco without obtaining permits (which didn’t yet exist) or obeying any existing regulations.

There were some bumps in the road, however. An SFMTA survey found that those riding e-scooters were mostly white men who earned more than $100,000 annually, perhaps confirming perceptions that the e-scooters are toys for The City’s rich elite.

The changes to geographic areas in which the e-scooters are allowed to operate may change that narrative, SFMTA staffers hope. E-scooter operators will be required to have only 40 percent of their fleets in the downtown core, while the rest must be available in San Francisco’s outer neighborhoods.

“We want to make sure we’re serving the outer neighborhoods of San Francisco outside of the downtown core,” said Jaimie Parks, director of livable streets at SFMTA.

All applicants submitted what are called labor harmony plans, essentially agreements that they will hire full and part-time workers and not use independent contractors, who often don’t have employment benefits, to redistribute and fix their e-scooters.

While e-scooters were once viewed as a hot commodity among investors — signaling the gold rush to hit the streets last year — deep-pocketed investors have since cooled on so-called “micro-mobility” devices, it has been widely reported. The e-scooter sector has raised roughly $795 million from investors in recent months, whereas the industry raised $4.8 billion from investors in 2018, according to Quartz.

The newly permitted e-scooters are set to hit The City’s streets on October 15, the date the pilot scooter program is slated to end.

