Driver arrested in Bayview District crash that injured four

Lynjae Vines, 19, has been booked for felony hit and run.

The driver involved in a Bayview Distrcit crash that critically injured a teen on Thursday surrended herself to police on Friday evening.

San Francisco resident Lynjae Vines, 19, was booked for felony hit and run, according to authorities.

Vines drove the silver Mazda that on Thursday crashed into a fire hydrant at Third and Carroll streets at 1:13 a.m. Four people were injured in the crash.

Police report that the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

