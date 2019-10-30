Closeup of CHP - California Highway Patrol car sign and emblem on door of a Ford SUV. (Courtesy image)

Driver arrested after leading CHP on chase from Fairfield into SF

A person has been arrested after allegedly leading California Highway Patrol Officers on a high-speed pursuit starting in Fairfield and ending in San Francisco early Wednesday morning, the CHP said.

The chase ended around 4 a.m. just west of the Bay Bridge, the CHP said. It started near Travis Boulevard on westbound Interstate Highway 80 as officers attempted to stop a Dodge Challenger, according to the CHP.

The driver failed to yield and continued on, before stopping in San Francisco just east of Ninth Street, the CHP said. The driver, who wasn’t identified, was taken into custody.

All lanes of westbound I-80 were closed for less than five minutes around 4 a.m. as the CHP detained the driver.

Bay City News

