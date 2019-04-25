Don’t worry — Doggie Diner head near SF Zoo will be removed, but only for a month

The historically-designated landmark will get “a new leash on life.”

San Francisco’s last Doggie Diner head has been removed — but, the beheading is only temporary.

That’s the message from San Francisco Public Works, which removed the historically-designated landmark from Sloat Boulevard and 45th Avenue on Thursday evening, but was apparently concerned folks would think it was a permanent move.

“It shall return,” Public Works wrote on its Twitter account on Thursday, remarking that the art piece will get a bit of a touch-up and “a new leash on life.”

The iconic fiberglass dachshund head was designed by graphic artist Harold Bachman in 1966 for the popular Bay Area drive-in restaurants, according to San Francisco history website OutsideLands.org. The last diner to bear the restaurant’s name shuttered in 1986. Burning Man founder John Law reportedly owns three Doggie Diner heads, but the one on Sloat Boulevard is said to be the last one standing on a pole, at least, according to its historical landmark plaque.

That last Doggie Diner head was acquired by The City in 2000 after a grassroots campaign led by the “Zippy the Pinhead” comic, according to the plaque.

The Doggie Diner head on Sloat will return “early next month,” Public Works wrote.

joe@sfexaminer.com

Previous story
School board cancels contract with food vendor, leaving district with no ‘Plan B’ for feeding students
Next story
Chinese residents tell supervisors they are more afraid despite data showing crime is down

Just Posted

School board cancels contract with food vendor, leaving district with no ‘Plan B’ for feeding students

Board members cite ongoing problems with food waste, student dissatisfaction with meals

Muni service slowed after drivers refuse to work overtime

Work action due to contract fight affecting bus lines citywide

A student started a new job on his 19th birthday. Then his coworker allegedly killed him

Family demands to know why Taie Gutu wasn’t safe at work

BART board approves automated license plate surveillance in parking lots

Program was halted after concerns raised that data was going to ICE

BART crackdown on fare evasion also shuts out wheelchair users

Agency to remove latches on SF station gates, look for solution that maintains accessibility

Most Read