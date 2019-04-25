Don’t worry — Doggie Diner head near SF Zoo will be removed, but only for a month

The historically-designated landmark will get “a new leash on life.”

San Francisco’s last Doggie Diner head has been removed — but, the beheading is only temporary.

That’s the message from San Francisco Public Works, which removed the historically-designated landmark from Sloat Boulevard and 45th Avenue on Thursday evening, but was apparently concerned folks would think it was a permanent move.

“It shall return,” Public Works wrote on its Twitter account on Thursday, remarking that the art piece will get a bit of a touch-up and “a new leash on life.”

The iconic fiberglass dachshund head was designed by graphic artist Harold Bachman in 1966 for the popular Bay Area drive-in restaurants, according to San Francisco history website OutsideLands.org. The last diner to bear the restaurant’s name shuttered in 1986. Burning Man founder John Law reportedly owns three Doggie Diner heads, but the one on Sloat Boulevard is said to be the last one standing on a pole, at least, according to its historical landmark plaque.

That last Doggie Diner head was acquired by The City in 2000 after a grassroots campaign led by the “Zippy the Pinhead” comic, according to the plaque.

The Doggie Diner head on Sloat will return “early next month,” Public Works wrote.

joe@sfexaminer.com