Deputy injured in alleged attack by jail inmates

Two men face potential charges of felony battery and felony threat to an executive officer

A San Francisco sheriff’s deputy was injured last Thursday when two inmates allegedly attacked him at County Jail in San Bruno, authorities said.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, sustained injuries that required medical attention during the alleged battery, according to Nancy Crowley, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department.

Crowley declined to provide a detailed description of the incident, citing an open criminal investigation in the case, but identified the inmates involved as Luis Melchor, 25, and Rafael Soto, 23.

Melchor and Soto were each rebooked into jail on suspicion of felony battery and felony threat to an executive officer, according to jail records.

Crowley said the deputy was placed on leave.

Ken Lomba, president of the San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, said in an email, “There is no excuse for violence against law enforcement.”

“Attacks on law enforcement should not be tolerated,” Lomba said. “We are the last line of defense to protect the public, employees and inmates in jail.”

Lomba said the union plans to follow the criminal case against the inmates and explore “suing the attackers civilly.”

It’s unclear whether the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office has formally charged Soto and Melchor in connection with the case.

Jail records show that Soto has a prior felony conviction. He appears to have been booked into jail in April on illegal gun possession allegations.

Melchor appears to have been serving time for a concealed firearm case, according to jail records. He had a scheduled release date of July 26.

