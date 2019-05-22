Defense questions confession of man accused of raping 74-year-old woman in SF

Manuel Jesus Amador is expected to plead not guilty to the charges

A suspect in a brutal rape is scheduled to appear for arraignment in San Francisco Superior Court on Thursday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A San Francisco man accused of dragging an elderly woman into his home and repeatedly raping her is expected to plead not guilty Thursday despite prosecutors saying he confessed to the crime.

Manuel Jesus Amador, a 47-year-old citizen of Honduras with no criminal record, allegedly kidnapped the 74-year-old woman as she went on a morning walk and sexually assaulted her at his apartment near Prague and Curtis streets May 10.

Prosecutors say Amador forced the woman into his home, let a pit bull bite her and raped her over a period of as many as five hours before leaving her on the sidewalk that afternoon with no keys or cellphone.

“This case is particularly egregious,” Assistant District Attorney Margaret Buitrago said in a motion seeking to hold him in jail without bail. “Defendant’s lack of criminal history should not dilute the severity of (his) conduct.”

Buitrago said Amador admitted to the rape during an interview after being read the Miranda warning.

Tal Klement, a defense attorney with the Public Defender’s Office, did not specifically comment on the allegations against Amador but said his client will enter a not guilty plea to the charges at arraignment.

“I’m still reviewing the discovery but I will be taking a close look at the circumstances of any purported confession,” Klement said. “It’s too early to tell, but we know that people make false confessions.”

The rape unfolded after 8 a.m. when Amador allegedly grabbed the woman with both hands and dragged her into his home through a side door as she resisted. Buitrago said a pit bull belonging to his roomate bit the woman on both of her feet, her ankle and her left hip.

Amador then allegedly pushed the elderly woman onto a bed and forced her to engage in sex, oral sex and sodomy.

The woman was also strangled and lost consciousness for half an hour, according to prosecutors. Buitrago said the elderly woman was “too exhausted to move” after the sexual assault.

Amador allegedly dressed her and dropped her on the sidewalk outside, where a passerby found her and called 911. The woman was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for treatment.

The woman, who the San Francisco Examiner has decided not to name the because she is the victim of a rape, was a stranger to Amador.

Klement described Amador as a hard-working, blue-collar man. He said his client is “obviously distraught about the allegations.”

“Mr. Amador has lived in San Francisco for over two decades and has absolutely no criminal record,” Klement said. “So these allegations are completely out of character with who he is.”

Amador is being held at County Jail. He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday morning.

He is facing felony charges of kidnapping, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by foreign object, rape by force or violence and sodomy.

