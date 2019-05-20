Daly City man killed in weekend shooting

Western Addition homicide was 15th of the year

A man shot and killed in the Western Addition over the weekend has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as a resident of Daly City.

Thomas Walsh, 58, was fatally shot on Turk Street between Franklin and Gough streets at around 5:30 a.m., according to authorities.

Police found Walsh suffering from a gunshot wound after responding to a report of shots fired in the area.

Police have not made an arrest in the case.

The killing marked the 15th homicide of the year in San Francisco.

In the 14th homicide of the year, a man was stabbed to death at a transitional living home in Bayview-Hunters Point on May 12.

Bruno Keith Niedzielski, of San Francisco, was killed late that evening at the Phatt Chance Community Living center at 1100 Gilman Ave.

His roomate, 41-year-old Salvador Chavez, has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide.

