Two teenagers attacked a man with a skateboard as he rode a bicycle in the Mission District Tuesday evening, according to police.

The 51 year-old man was cycling in the area of Duboce Avenue and Valencia Street around 8:15 p.m on Tuesday when he was attacked.

The man was transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries, but was expected to recover.

The suspects, who remain at large, are believed to be two 14-year old teenagers.