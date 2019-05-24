Police cordon off the area around a house in the Outer Mission where officers recovered human remains on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Couple arrested on murder charges as they tried to flee country

Dismembered body found in Outer Mission home after 73-year-old man reported missing

Police in San Francisco have identified two people arrested in connection with human remains found at a home in the city’s Outer Mission neighborhood on Monday.

According to police, 44-year-old Douglas Lomas and 35-year-old Stephanie Ching were arrested as they were on their way to China. Homeland Security Investigations agents were able to detain them upon landing in Beijing.

The two, both San Francisco residents, are currently being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center in Leesburg, Va., where they were booked on suspicion of homicide, police said.

Stephanie Ching is believed to be the daughter of Benedict Ching, and Lomas is believed to be her partner.

The pair will be extradited back to San Francisco.

Police found the human remains on Monday at a home in the 100 block of Del Monte Street while investigating a missing person, 73-year-old Benedict Ching.

Police said investigators believe the body belongs to Benedict Ching and that foul play was involved.

The medical examiner’s office is still working to confirm the identity of the remains and determine the cause of death.

