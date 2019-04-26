Collisions injure mother and child, flood SF intersection

A mother and small child were injured in a vehicle collision Friday morning while walking near Clarendon Avenue and Dellbrook Avenue in the Sutro Heights area, according to police officials.

Both were transported to a local hospital, where they are being treated for unknown injuries.

Officers responded to a 9:50 a.m. report of an accident involving two vehicles and two pedestrians, a spokesperson with the San Francisco Police Department said. Police are investigating and could not immediately provide further details.

Police and Fire Department officials also responded to a report of a large delivery truck colliding with a fire hydrant at about 10:47 a.m. at Turk Street and Van Ness Avenue. The collision caused the hydrant to burst and flood the immediate area.

No injuries have been reported, and it is unclear how the truck hit the hydrant.

