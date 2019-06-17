City oversight agency to review Hunters Point radiological testing results

A row of new apartments that are part of the SF Shipyard development at the former Hunters Point Shipyard. Lennar has built 439 homes at the site and has 66 additional homes under construction, according to city officials. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The city commission that oversees redevelopment at the Hunters Point Shipyard will receive an update Tuesday on radiological testing recently completed by the California Department of Public Health.

Officials with the state’s health department will attend the meeting to discuss the testing and results, according to a memo from Nadia Sesay, executive director of the Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure.

The California Department of Public Health agreed in June 2018 to conduct a radiological survey “to assess the health and safety of the public and environment at Parcel A of the Shipyard” in response to the concerns of the public, city officials and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the memo said. The survey included gamma radiation scans and 200 dust wipe samples of 70 residences and artist studios.

The demands for re-testing followed allegations that the US Navy hired contractor Tetra Tech falsified data for the cleanup of the superfund site. A U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit against Tetra Tech alleging fraud in the toxic cleanup is ongoing.

The CDPH conducted tests on Parcel A-1, often called Hilltop, followed by Parcel A-2, often called Hillside, between July and November and issued a final report on those tests for Parcel A-1 in February 2019 and Parcel 2 in April 2019.

“Both CDPH reports concluded that no residents, workers or visitors — are being exposed to radiological health and safety hazards at Parcel A,” the memo said.

Sesay said OCII requested the state health officials attend the meeting to discuss the reports findings.

Under a development agreement with OCII, Lennar Corp. is building homes on the parcels.

Lennar has built 439 homes on Parcel A-1 with 66 additional homes under construction, the memo said. Development of 404 homes on Parcel A-2 is scheduled to begin in late 2019.

The Navy’s plan to retest the 40-acre Parcel G, near Parcel A, where Tetra Tech performed cleanup work, remains under review by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to the memo.

The Commission on Community Investment and Infrastructure is scheduled to hold a hearing Tuesday at 1 p.m. at City Hall in Room 416.