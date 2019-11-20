City, HealthRight 360 to open 72 new behavioral health beds on Treasure Island

Residential buildings are seen from above on Treasure Island in August. (Jessica Christian/2017 S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco city officials and Mayor London Breed will be on hand for the opening of 72 new behavioral beds by HealthRIGHT 360 on TreasureIsland on Wednesday morning.

The new “step-down” beds are part of HealthRIGHT 360’s Recovery Residence Program, city officials said, which provides housing for people whoare continuing outpatient substance-use treatment.

City officials touted the opening of the facility as part of Mayor Breed’s efforts to expand the number of behavioral health beds to serve a population of approximately 4,000 people who are suffering from homelessness, mental illness and substance-use disorder in the city.

HealthRIGHT 360 started separately as the Haight Ashbury Free Clinics and Walden House in San Francisco in 1969. The two merged in 2011 and were re-branded as HealthRIGHT 360 in 2012.

