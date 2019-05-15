City breaks ground on new animal shelter

An adoptable dog stands at a groundbreaking ceremony for Animal Care and Control’s future facility at 1419 Bryant Street on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

City officials broke ground Wednesday on a new San Francisco Animal Care and Control facility at 1419 Bryant St. The $76.5 million facility will have better ventilation and improved cleaning systems and is designed to be seismically safe, with the ability to function for up to 72 hours after a major earthquake or other disaster.

“In San Francisco, we know that our critical infrastructure and first-responder facilities need to be able to provide uninterrupted and reliable service immediately after disaster strikes,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “Once this project is complete, Animal Care and Control will be housed in a resilient and modern facility with the strength to withstand the next major earthquake.”

The shelter will be built in the shell of a former Market Street Railway Company powerhouse dating to 1893, which is eligible for listing on state and national historic registers.

The project, which was championed by former Supervisor Katy Tang, will be paid for through Certificates of Participation, a form of debt backed by city assets and paid for out of the General Fund.

—­ Examiner staff