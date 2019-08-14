CHP motorcycle crash causes traffic delays at Bay Bridge Toll Plaza

Two carpool lanes were closed down near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza early Wednesday morning following an accident involving a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer, authorities report.

CHP rsponded to reports of an officer down at about 7: 20 a.m. The CHP motorcycle officer was attempting to make a stop west of the toll plaza when a red Sedan crossed over two lanes through the delineators and sideswiped the officer, according to CHP spokesperson Officer Bert Diaz.

The officer fell off his bike and “sustained some injuries,” said Diaz, but was unable to comment on the officer’s condition. Diaz said that the officer was reported to be “conscious and talking” and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The two carpool lanes were closed for about an hour after the incident, causing some delays, but have since been reopened.

