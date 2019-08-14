(Courtesy photo)

CHP motorcycle crash causes traffic delays at Bay Bridge Toll Plaza

CHP officer sustained injuries in accident that closed two carpool lanes.

Two carpool lanes were closed down near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza early Wednesday morning following an accident involving a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer, authorities report.

CHP rsponded to reports of an officer down at about 7: 20 a.m. The CHP motorcycle officer was attempting to make a stop west of the toll plaza when a red Sedan crossed over two lanes through the delineators and sideswiped the officer, according to CHP spokesperson Officer Bert Diaz.

The officer fell off his bike and “sustained some injuries,” said Diaz, but was unable to comment on the officer’s condition. Diaz said that the officer was reported to be “conscious and talking” and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The two carpool lanes were closed for about an hour after the incident, causing some delays, but have since been reopened.

lwaxmann@sfexaminer.com

Previous story
SFO food service workers among 58 arrested at rally in Texas

Just Posted

School board votes to cover controversial mural rather than paint over it

Board faced intense political backlash, threat of a ballot measure and lawsuit

Journalist targeted in contested SF police raids speaks out

Months after the highly publicized police raids on the home and office… Continue reading

New name for Julius Kahn Park to be unveiled

A new, community-chosen name for Julius Kahn Park will finally be unveiled… Continue reading

San Francisco Opera cancels Plácido Domingo concert

Move comes in wake of news reports of sexual harassment

Report: When Lyft and Uber decrease pay, driver health suffers

Fatigue. Muscle pain. Depression. Dehydration. Kidney issues. The ailments of Uber and… Continue reading

Most Read