An SFPD car sits on the corner of Golden Gate and Larkin in San Francisco, Calif. Friday, April 1, 2016. (Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner)

A five-year-old child fell from the window of a three-story apartment building in the Mission late Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The child was injured after falling at around 4:39 p.m. on 14th Street between Mission and Valencia streets, police said.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police did not release further information.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com