CDC screening for coronavirus at SFO

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is screening passengers arriving to SFO from Wuhan, China for a new strain of the oronavirus. (Courtesy photo)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is screening passengers arriving to SFO from Wuhan, China for a new strain of the coronavirus.

The screenings will include passengers on nonstop flights from Wuhan and connecting passengers whose travel started in Wuhan.

The screenings will occur inside the customs facility at SFO. The CDC has also issued a Health Alert for travelers from Wuhan.

If a traveler feels sick with a fever or cough or has difficulty breathing within two weeks of traveling to Wuhan, they are advised to call a doctor and tell the doctor they were in Wuhan.

