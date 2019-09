A flaming car sat on the San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge upper deck Monday morning.

As fire poured out its windows, one lane of westbound traffic was shut down from at least 7:45 until roughly 8:45, according to Caltrans officials.

There were no injuries, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

California Highway Patrol and Caltrans responded and the fire was out and lane restored at about 8:45 a.m.

