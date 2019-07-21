Car fire fills MacArthur Tunnel with heavy smoke

San Francisco’s MacArthur Tunnel was closed to traffic for about an hour Sunday afternoon after a car burst into flames and filled the tunnel with heavy smoke, according to fire officials.

The incident in the Presidio was not the result of a crash and did not cause any injuries, the San Francisco Fire Department said on Facebook.

“We have plans in place to respond to incidents such as this one today from different angles,” the department said in its post. “It is our opinion based off experience that every incident on freeways requires multiple points of access, in this case we had multiple units coming from both sides.

“In today’s incident, this response strategy worked, as some companies could not access the car fire due to traffic, and others could due to the route taken.”