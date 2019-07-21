Car fire fills MacArthur Tunnel with heavy smoke

Officials temporarily close Presidio passage

San Francisco’s MacArthur Tunnel was closed to traffic for about an hour Sunday afternoon after a car burst into flames and filled the tunnel with heavy smoke, according to fire officials.

The incident in the Presidio was not the result of a crash and did not cause any injuries, the San Francisco Fire Department said on Facebook.

“We have plans in place to respond to incidents such as this one today from different angles,” the department said in its post. “It is our opinion based off experience that every incident on freeways requires multiple points of access, in this case we had multiple units coming from both sides.

“In today’s incident, this response strategy worked, as some companies could not access the car fire due to traffic, and others could due to the route taken.”

Previous story
Central Subway contractor dispute threatens to bust budget
Next story
SF to shut down 82 oil wells on Kern County property

Just Posted

Giants, Yastrzemski walk it off as Conner Menez, Zach Green star in debuts

San Francisco Giants debut two rookies who play major roles in third extra-inning win over Mets

SF to shut down 82 oil wells on Kern County property

‘Keep It in the Ground’ legislation prohibits the extraction of oil, gas and minerals from city land

Central Subway contractor dispute threatens to bust budget

Muni’s $1.6 billion Central Subway project is nearly out of money. An… Continue reading

Lyft rolls out new rental bikes

San Francisco welcomed 2,400 electric-assist rental bikes on its streets Friday morning… Continue reading

Navigation Center opponents’ lawsuit sent back to SF

Judge declines to issue immediate injunction stopping construction of Embarcadero shelter

Most Read