Caltrans to inspect I-80 where concrete chunk fell off near Bay Bridge

Caltrans will inspect a portion of Interstate 80 where a fist-sized chunk of concrete fell to the street below, according to the agency.

The chunks of concrete fell in a stretch of I-80 in San Francisco at Harriet Street, approaching the Bay Bridge, Tuesday, according to Caltrans. No injuries or property damage was reported.

I-80 was built around the same time as the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, which has seen its own falling concrete woes. But the chunk of concrete that fell from I-80 appears was likely not the result of structural issues, said Caltrans spokesperson Lindsey Hart.

“We sent out a crew right away, they inspected the area,” Hart said. “What we think probably happened is a car hit it in the past, which caused the concrete to come loose.”

However, out of “an abundance of caution” Caltrans will send out a crew this week to more thoroughly inspect the structure.

The agency inspects all of its structures every two years in an “intensive” inspection, Hart said.

