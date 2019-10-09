Caldecott, Tom Lantos tunnels remain open Wednesday morning

Two major tunnels on state highways in the San Francisco Bay Area remain open early Wednesday morning after Caltrans officials initially warned they might close due to the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff.

The Caldecott Tunnel bores and the Tom Lantos Tunnel are open to traffic as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, per the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans websites.

Caltrans officials said earlier Tuesday the tunnels may close because power is essential to keep the tunnels open because the tunnels must be ventilated and electricity is required to run the tunnels’ ventilation fans.

But since that time, Caltrans has worked to get four generators to keep the systems working on the Caldecott Tunnel and a similar solution for the Tom Lantos Tunnel should power be shut down in the area of the tunnels.

Despite the generators coming in, Caltrans advised the work to set them up will take 12-14 hours and the situation may change “by the hour.”

At least 181,000 commuters use the Caldecott Tunnel each day, according to Caltrans spokeswoman RocQuel Johnson. Motorists are encouraged to use 511.org or follow morning newscasts for the latest information.

Bay City News