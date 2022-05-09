Businesses near Chase thrive on playoffs

Fans watch the Warriors on the big screen outside the Chase Center in a playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies as seen on Sunday, May 1, 2022. As the Warriors push for a deep playoff run, businesses around the arena are mostly feeling the benefit. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Chase Center’s Thrive City — a popular spot to watch the Warriors’ road playoff games — has turned into a boon for nearby businesses.

While most sports venues are dark when teams are out of town, Chase is a notable exception, drawing fans to watch the Warriors in out-of-town playoff games.

On Wednesday, with the Warriors in Memphis for Game 5 in the series against the Grizzlies, attendees will follow the lead of previous game watchers and wait in lines that traipse down from the entrances toward the street. This could be chalked up to many things, including music booming above a communal chatter and the beer flowing out of Gott’s Roadside, Harmonic Brewing and other establishments.

Their cheers may only be rivaled by those of business owners on the streets adjacent to the arena, spots that are soaking in the sales attracted by a thriving team.

“Having the Giants and the Warriors both be really good coming out of the pandemic is like the perfect storm, in a good way,” Plow restaurant co-owner Joel Bleskacek said.

Eateries and bars in the area, most of which predate Chase Center, are seeing an influx of support between the facility’s modern offerings and reduced COVID restrictions.

“When Chase Center was really getting going, COVID hit and took the wind out of its sails,” said Tony Cooney, co-owner of Connecticut Yankee bar and restaurant. “Now, we will see a bunch of people come in and dine and hang out with us before the events and even after as well.”

Emin Tekin, owner of Oda Restaurant and Brewery, said he sees many patrons who want to watch the games at his establishment now that most are more comfortable with dining out again.

“They want to sit here and watch instead of paying double the price for food or drinks there,” he said.

Nick Osborne, the general manager of Mission Rock Resort, can pinpoint what percentage of his sales come from Chase Center events as a whole — 35% to 40%.

“The postseason definitely brings a heightened level of energy and excitement, and we are hopeful that the team continues to win!” he said by email.

Not everyone has such a clear vision of the impact of Chase Center events.

“It’s a good problem to have. It’s really hard to predict and staff accordingly. One concert we will get crushed for and we didn’t expect it at all but then with another show we expect to get crushed, we staff up and then no one comes,” said Joey Christensen, co-owner of the Yankee. “It’s hit and miss.”

David Sturno, an owner at Goat Hill Pizza, said that while he sees an uptick in sales during Warriors games, it’s concerts that make an impact for his business.

“We must be on some roadie’s favorites list,” he said. “We are good for a pretty massive order. They come and pick it up post-concert. It has happened a couple of times, most recently with the Billie Eilish concert; they ordered 25 extra larges to go to Chase Center.”

Not all roses

The tune is melodic from restaurateurs in close proximity to Chase Center. The tune changes, turning melancholy, when you move outside its proximity. Every party but one is invited to the one-stop-shop fan experience: Individually owned businesses tucked inside the nearby neighborhoods themselves.

During a midday playoff game early in the series, Biscuit Bender owner Van Dao saw a noticeable drop in patronage. He spoke with customers about it who said they preferred eating and drinking on-site at Thrive City rather than going into the Dogpatch like they may have if such a destination hadn’t existed.

Dao went from counting on those who lived in the neighborhood and wanted to stay close to home during the pandemic to watching some customers return to options elsewhere. He compared Thrive City to Super Bowl City, a limited-time venue for concerts, events and more in light of Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

“I used to be in the Ferry Building and that was the worst sales merchants saw. Locals couldn’t get down there,” Dao said.

The Warriors do try to take care of local businesses through supplementary programming, argued Kimberly Veale, the Warriors’ senior director of corporate communications. She offered Home Court Assist, an effort in which the organization supplies hot meals from local businesses to those facing food insecurity and the Tastemakers Program, a Thrive City feature that allows for San Francisco companies to promote their products.

“We take our role as a good neighbor very seriously, and as an extremely active partner in community activities, we know from our day-to-day experiences that Chase Center brings enormous vitality and economic activity to the entire area beyond the arena,” Veale said.

No events, no echo

Dao said that, when considering the off-season times for not just Chase Center but Oracle Park, the sports teams hurt even the businesses they intend to help. He offered Pedro’s Cantina and Pete’s Tavern as examples of restaurants with the advantage of prime real estate but the disadvantage of relying on revenue from part of the year to keep them alive — a strategy that did not work.

“With most stadiums, the businesses, the restaurant and entertainment areas around the stadiums tend to live and die by those events. … But Chase is unique. It’s done a really good job with creating a collaborative space with the community, outdoor TV screens (and all). People will still eat at the restaurants,” said Bleskacek.

In addition to advocating for the Warriors organization, the Plow owner praised Giants owner Larry Baer’s multi-use project happening just down the water from the ballpark. This, with the development of Spark Social, the UCSF Mission Bay campus, Crane Cove Park and other areas, has made the area itself feel more connected to the rest of its city than a district for warehouses.

“It was discovered not by the original funky people that moved there because it was cheap and a pretty place to live. Now folks with real money are coming in… The demographics have changed and the (neighborhood) has been cleaned up with these kinds of developments, these renovations,” Sturno said, mentioning new spots on the 18th Street corridor and luxury apartment buildings like Mason on Mariposa.

If not for neighbors

Regardless of stadium economics, all owners agreed that regulars from the neighborhood saved their businesses during the pandemic. They are reminders of the good will that does exist in The City, even after all of the pain that continues to be inflicted by the virus.

“We feel extremely fortunate to have built a solid relationship with our neighbors in Mission Bay, Dogpatch & the Bayview, and we recognize how lucky we are to have their support on a regular basis, particularly the last couple of years. Having the Chase Center next door is amazing, but our loyalty is undoubtedly weighted toward our friends in the neighborhood,” Osborne said.

Christensen and Cooney said that some neighbors have been there for generations and make up a “massive” amount of the clientele.

“The vibe is kind of like North Beach, they support each other,” Christensen said. “Especially with our old-time place, it’s the same faces. We don’t turn over a lot of staff there.”

Dao prefers this location to his old, more touristy one because his intention was to establish a community cafe.

“My loyal base lives here, they’re the ones I want to serve anyway. I know people by name, so there’s an actual community sense versus a transactional sense,” he said.

