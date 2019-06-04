Breed officially files for re-election with no serious opposition

The deadline for candidates to sign up to run is June 11

Mayor London Breed officially filed for re-election Tuesday with the Department of Elections to run in November for what would become her first four-year term.

Breed was elected in June to finish out the term of the late Mayor Ed Lee, who died unexpectedly in December 2017. She was sworn into office in July.

After filing to run, Breed provided brief remarks to media and her supporters. The deadline to file for the contest is June 11. She faces no serious challenger and long-time political consultant Jim Stearns, who generally works for progressive candidates, doesn’t expect any to materialize in the next week.

“I don’t expect serious contenders but it would be a mistake for the mayor to take anything for granted and not run a strong campaign so she avoids the embarrassment of failing to win by a supermajority against a field of nobodies,” Stearns said.

Breed said it “feels like it was just yesterday that I was elected mayor of San Francisco. I have not even been on the job for an entire year.”

She continued, “We’ve been so busy trying to really address what we know are serious challenges in our city.”

Last week, Breed announced a $12 billion city budget proposal at the Sunnydale public housing site that spends more on housing, homeless and mental health services and street cleaning.

During her remarks Tuesday, Breed reiterated her goal to build more shelter beds, 1,000 of them by the end of 2020.

Breed has so far opened 276 shelter beds toward that goal. There are 280 more planned between a proposed navigation center on the Embarcadero and an 80-bed expansion of the existing Civic Center and Division Navigation Centers. The budget proposal provides $27 million to open the remaining approximately 440 beds at yet to be determined locations.

“I appreciate your commitment to helping me move San Francisco forward,” Breed told supporters.

She noted that “this time last year we all looked around San Francisco and we saw large tent encampments. You don’t see those large tent encampments like you used to.”

Breed said that “the only way we are going to move forward in a positive way that makes a difference for all San Franciscans” is to pursue the right policies and financial spending decisions, but also to hold “me and others accountable to produce the results that we deserve in San Francisco.”

As of her most recent campaign filing in December 2018, Breed had raised $275,831 for her re-election bid.