Breed announces proposal to prevent homelessness for transgender, gender non-conforming residents

Transgender and gender non-conforming San Franciscans may soon be able to get city-funded subsidies for affordable housing in a bid to curb the city’s homelessness, Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday.

Breed has proposed adding more than $3 million to the city’s budget to bolster LGBTQ services and initiatives, with $2 million of that going specifically toward housing subsidies for TGNC (transgender non-conforming) people.

“Transgender and gender non-conforming San Franciscans are almost 18 times more likely to experience homelessness than the general population in our city. Housing subsidies for our city’s trans community will help individuals remain housed and will provide a much-needed safety net for those who are at risk of homelessness,” Breed said in a statement.

“With the ongoing affordability crisis in our city and the constant attacks on trans people from the White House, we must remain united to make sure no one is erased,” she said. “This budget proposal shows that we’re committed keeping our communities housed and assuring our most vulnerable residents can thrive in San Francisco.”

According to Clair Farley, Director of the Office of Transgender Initiatives, “One out of two TGNC San Franciscans have experienced homelessness and that is a crisis. When TGNC San Franciscans do experience homelessness, there are no safe places for us to go. In San Francisco we are steadfast in our commitment to end trans homelessness and won’t rest until everyone has a safe place to call home.”

According to the proposal, the $2 million investment will fund a two-year pilot program that provides housing subsidies for 75 trans households. The subsidies are intended to help prevent evictions and provide stability for trans individuals, one of the city’s most vulnerable populations.In addition to the housing subsidies, Breed’s budget proposal also includes funding for continued support of programs for LGBTQ homeless youths; the hiring of a new training officer in the transgender initiatives office; establishing an ongoing LGBTQ Immigrant Fellowship program; and continued support to backfill federal HIV funding cuts and the city’s Getting to Zero initiative.

Daniel Montes, Bay City News