Boy, 14, drowns in water near Crissy Field

The waters off Crissy Field during a storm surge on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A 14-year-old boy drowned after struggling to swim in the water off Crissy Field on Monday afternoon.

Fire officials said shortly before 4:30 p.m. that “despite extensive efforts” to save him, the boy “has succumbed to his drowning.”

“Our heartfelt condolences and support go out to his family,” the San Francisco Fire Department said on Twitter.

The drowning happened during unusually hot weather in San Francisco.

The Fire Department said at 2:13 p.m. that the boy had been reported missing.

