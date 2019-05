Authorities are evaluating whether remains found Thursday afternoon are human

Authorities are evaluating whether bones found at a Mission District residence Thursday afternoon are human or animal, according to police.

Police responded to a call about the bones at about 2 p.m., according to SFPD spokesperson Joseph Tomlinson, who added that the bones are being investigated by the Medical Examiner.

A request seeking comment was not immediately returned by the Medical Examiner’s office. Mission Local first reported on the discovery at 3025 21st St.

