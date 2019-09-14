Bill to extend ‘last call’ at bars, restaurants fails to win approval by state lawmakers

A bill that proposed extending alcohol sales at bars, restaurants and nightclubs to 3 a.m. in in 10 cities, including San Francisco and Oakland, was defeated in the state Assembly early Saturday morning.

If approved, Senate Bill 58 would have directed the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to launch a 5-year pilot program beginning in 2022 authorizing licenses for extended hours at eligible establishments.

The bill, authored by Sen. Scott Wiener, could threaten public safety, argued California lawmakers who voted against it. SB 58 was rejected with a 34 to 29 vote.

Last year, SB 58 was first passed by the Legislature and proposed extending sales of alcohol until 4 a.m., but was later vetoed by Gov. Jerry Brown. The extension would not pertain to liquor stores.

Wiener has stated that the bill is intended to support local economies, “culture, music, tourism, small businesses, and middle class jobs.” He argued that cities should have discretion in choosing how late drinking establishments should be allowed to serve up drinks. The extension would not pertain to liquor stores.

“California’s current rigid, outdated, blanket 2 a.m. closing time no longer makes sense. Nightlife is so important for the culture and economy of our cities. Our entire state will benefit from allowing cities the flexibility to extend their nightlife if they see fit,” Wiener said in May.

Wiener could not be reached for comment by press time.

