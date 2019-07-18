One person killed in big-rig hit-and-run

UPDATE (10:15 a.m.): The victim of a hit-and-run collision in downtown San Francsico early Thursday morning has died, authorities have confirmed.

Police located the tractor-trailer involved in the incident on Broadway Street between Front and Battery streets and were “conducting an investigation with the driver” as of Thursday morning, according to San Francisco Police Spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca. Police report that the driver has been detained.

Officers remain dispatched at both locations, which are currently subject to traffic closures, he said. Drivers were asked to avoid the areas.

Early reports indicated that a person was seriously injured after being struck by a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Market and Fifth streets at approximately 5:42 a.m.

Walk San Francisco, a pedestrian safety advocacy group, in a statement on Thursday deemed the crash “part of an alarming trend.”

“We have a crisis on our streets with traffic safety, and the huge influx of not just cars, but also service and delivery trucks, put all of us as pedestrians at greater risk every day,” said executive director Jodie Medeiros.

According to the group, service and delivery vehicles “have been part of many severe and deadly traffic crashes” on The Ctiy’s streets this year.

On May 1, Galina Alterman was killed by a service truck while crossing at Divisadero and Sutter streets and cyclist Tess Rothstein was killed by a box truck on March 8 at Howard and 6th streets. In late February, a man was hit at Howard and 1st streets and dragged under a box truck, but survived.

Walk SF is urging The City to require service and delivery vehicles to “display a way to report dangerous driving easily,” as many are “completely unmarked with no information regarding what company they’re driving for.”

