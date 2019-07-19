Big-rig driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred early Thursday morning in downtown San Francisco.

Officers arrested Oscar Matus, 65, of Lathrop, on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and failure to yield to a pedestrian, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The person killed in the collision has been identified as Michael Evans, 54, from San Francisco, according to the city’s medical examiner’s office.

Officers responded Thursday at 5:40 a.m. to a report of a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian at Fifth and Market streets.

After striking the pedestrian, the tractor-trailer fled the scene, leaving Evans life-threatening injuries, police said.

Evans was taken to the hospital and later died. Around 8:40 a.m., officers located the tractor-trailer near Broadway and Front Street and detained Matus, police said.

The incident caused the closure of the intersection at Fifth and Market streets for about four hours.