Police located the big-rig involved in Thursday’s fatal hit-and-run collision on Broadway Street between Front and battery streets. (Théophile Larcher/S.F. Examiner)

Big-rig driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred early Thursday morning in downtown San Francisco.

Officers arrested Oscar Matus, 65, of Lathrop, on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and failure to yield to a pedestrian, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The person killed in the collision has been identified as Michael Evans, 54, from San Francisco, according to the city’s medical examiner’s office.

Officers responded Thursday at 5:40 a.m. to a report of a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian at Fifth and Market streets.

After striking the pedestrian, the tractor-trailer fled the scene, leaving Evans life-threatening injuries, police said.

Evans was taken to the hospital and later died. Around 8:40 a.m., officers located the tractor-trailer near Broadway and Front Street and detained Matus, police said.

The incident caused the closure of the intersection at Fifth and Market streets for about four hours.

Previous story
Free Muni, Uber crackdowns and bikeshare support — D5 supervisor candidates stake out transportation positions

Just Posted

Navigation Center opponents’ lawsuit sent back to SF

Judge declines to issue immediate injunction stopping construction of Embarcadero shelter

Judge quashes warrant to search SF journalist’s phone records

Police raids on the home and office of freelancer Bryan Carmody drew national attention

Free Muni, Uber crackdowns and bikeshare support — D5 supervisor candidates stake out transportation positions

Free Muni for all, car-free streets, a crackdown on scofflaw Uber drivers,… Continue reading

Billionaire Tom Steyer pledges to fight corporations at Mission District campaign event

Presidential candidate positions himself as a financially independent outsider

More housing approved for Hunters Point despite contamination concerns

San Francisco has approved initial plans for the construction of more homes at the Hunters Point Shipyard, despite pending litigation over health concerns there.

Most Read