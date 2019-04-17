Bicyclist struck by truck near Mission Creek suffers serious injuries, one of two traffic collisions

Police say driver remained at scene in the bicycle incident.

Two traffic collisions resulted in injuries on San Francisco’s streets, Tuesday.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries when a vehicle struck him as he rode a bicycle near San Francisco’s Mission Creek on Tuesday morning, police said.

And at Haight Street and Masonic Avenue a pedestrian “walked into” the street when a driver struck him Tuesday night, police said. The 47-year-old pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries.

There was no arrest in the pedestrian incident, which occurred at about 9:20 p.m.

The bicycle collision was reported at 8:20 a.m. in the area of Seventh and Berry streets.

The 52-year-old bicyclist was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available Wednesday morning.

The 50-year-old man driving the vehicle stopped at the scene and was not arrested, according to police.