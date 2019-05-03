Bicyclist struck by Muni streetcar

An F-line streetcar struck and injured a bicyclist on Market Street Friday afternoon, causing delays in train service.

The bicyclist suffered “very minor injuries,” according to authorities on the scene. San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency spokesperson Paul Rose said that “it appears the bike turned in front of the street car” and then “jumped off” the bike.

The incident, which was reported at approximateley 3:55 p.m. at 10th and Market streets, resulted in delays in both directions. Service was restored by 4:15 p.m.

lwaxmann@sfexaminer.com

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez contributed to this report.