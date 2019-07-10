Bayview shooting marks SF’s third homicide in as many days

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Eric Wilson

A double shooting in the Bayview District killed a 44-year-old man and injured another victim on Tuesday night, police said.

The victim, identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as San Francisco resident Eric Wilson, was shot on the 2100 block of Jennings Street at around 11 p.m. and taken to the hospital, according to police.

The shooting also injured a 35-year-old man who is expected to survive.

Police said the unidentified suspect was in a sedan and remains outstanding.

The killing marked San Francisco’s third reported homicide in as many days.

Shortly after midnight Monday, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at 24th and Capp streets.

The victim was Day’von Hann, a youth member of an anti-violence group called United Playaz who lived in the neighborhood.

On Sunday, 20-year-old Richard Ponce was killed near the Whole Foods Market in South of Market.

Ponce was shot near Bonifacio and Mabini streets at around 12:45 a.m., police said.

Police have not announced an arrest or provided detailed suspect descriptions in any of the three killings.

So far this year, 23 homicides have been reported in San Francisco.

Theophile Larcher contributed to this report

mbarba@sfexaminer.com