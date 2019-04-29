Bay Area triple killing suspect faces charges in Nevada police shootout

Homicide cases in SF, Alameda County could take a backseat for now

Prosecutors on Monday filed five felony charges against a 43-year-old man accused of carrying out a series of fatal shootings across the Bay Area before he was arrested after a shootout with police near the Nevada border.

Stefon Jefferson allegedly shot and killed three men in San Francisco, Berkeley and Oakland on Friday before fleeing the state. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office has charged him in connection with a gun battle he allegedly had with police before his arrest near South Lake Tahoe in Nevada.

“We will hold him accountable for what he did here first,” Douglas County District Attorney Mark Jackson told the San Francisco Examiner.

The killings began in Oakland, where Jefferson allegedly shot and killed Marcus Jackson at around 10:15 a.m. on Market Street between 41st and 42nd streets, about five blocks from the MacArthur Bart station.

Oakland police said Marcus Jackson, whose age has not been released, died at the scene. He was employed as a Berkeley city maintenance worker for 18 years, according to a spokesperson for Berkeley Public Works.

Three and a half hours later, Jefferson allegedly crossed the San Francisco Bay and committed the second homicide at the Alice Griffith housing projects in Double Rock. Police said Jefferson shot the victim at around 1:27 p.m. on Donner Avenue between Giants Drive and Arelious Walker Drive.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has since identified that victim as 43-year-old Laron Davis from San Francisco.

Marcus Jackson and Davis are relatives of Jackson, according to various news reports.

Jefferson then allegedly went back to the East Bay, where he is believed to have shot and killed a man at People’s Park in Berkeley at around 2:40 p.m., according to the University of California Police Department in Berkeley.

UCPD identified the victim Monday as 43-year-old Calvin Kelley.

“We have been in communication with detectives from the Oakland and San Francisco police departments,” UCPD spokesperson Sgt. Nicolas Hernandez said in an email.

Jefferson then appears to have driven 200 miles northeast to the border of California and Nevada, where the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested him at around 10 p.m. following a gun battle.

“Jefferson fired at our deputies and we fired back striking Jefferson who sustained superficial wounds,” Douglas County Sheriff Daniel Coverley said in a statement.

Authorities said a sergeant was shot in the hand.

The sergeant underwent surgery and was due to be released from the hospital Saturday, according to a Facebook post from Douglas County officials. Authorities said Jefferson was treated at a local facility.

Jefferson is being held on $1 million bail at Douglas County Main Jail in Minden, NV.

Jefferson is facing charges of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, attempted murder of a peace officer, being a felon in posession of a firearm, attempting to elude a police officer and posession of a stolen vehicle.

Mark Jackson, the district attorney, said Jefferson was caught driving a vehicle stolen from the Bay Area. NBC Bay Area has reported that Jefferson allegedly stole a vehicle from one of his victims.

Jefferson is expected to appear in court for the first time on Wednesday.

If Bay Area prosecutors plan to charge Jackson with murder, it is unclear when they intend to do so.

