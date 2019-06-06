BART service through Transbay Tube stopped due to damaged gas line

Shutdown comes shortly after person struck by train at Embarcadero Station

BART stopped train service through the Transbay Tube Thursday afternoon because of a damaged PG&E gas line near the West Oakland station.

BART initially reported the problem at about 2:40 p.m. Service was restored as of 3:19 p.m., although BART said passengers should expect residual delays.

In a post on Twitter, the agency said Oakland Fire Department was reporting that a construction company damaged a natural gas pipeline near West Oakland Station. Service has been suspended until further notice, officials said.

The shutdown came shortly after service delays caused by a person being struck by a BART train at the Embarcadero station Thursday afternoon, a transit agency spokesman said.

A Millbrae-bound train struck the person around 1 p.m., prompting BART to run trains through the station without stopping, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said.

The station remained open during the emergency response, and regular service resumed as of 1:45 p.m. after the person was taken away from the station, Filippi said.

The person was taken to a hospital and there was not immediate update on the person’s condition.

Residual delays are expected as BART resumes its normal service.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.